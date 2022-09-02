Club singer jailed after abusing boys in his home
A club singer has been jailed for sexually abusing four boys after repeatedly plying them with drugs and alcohol.
Fifty-nine-year-old David Donald, who sang under the name David Michaels, carried out years of abuse on the young boys at his home near Hartlepool, Teesside Crown Court was told.
The victims, who are now all adults, told police that he plied them with drugs and alcohol.
The court was also told that he took pictures of one boy’s private parts.
Judge Christopher Smith, who labelled Donald as a danger to the public, said that the effect on the victims had been “catastrophic”.
Donald, who pleaded guilty to 28 sexual offences against the youngsters, was locked up for 16 years.
He also received a sexual harm prevention order banning his contact with children and was ordered to register as a sex offender for life.
One victim said he started taking smack and crack cocaine from the age of 12 to blot out his experiences and ended up homeless.
Two of the boys said in statements that they had attempted to harm themselves and that Donald had ruined their childhoods.
Paul Abrahams, defending, said that Donald had acknowledged what he had done and that there were professionals who could help him.
Donald, now of High Street, in Eston, near Middlesbrough, could be heard weeping over the courtroom microphones during the two-hour hearing.
He must also serve a four-year extended licence, meaning he can be recalled to jail if he fails to abide by the conditions of his eventual release.