Text messages gave away Hartlepool cocaine and cannabis dealer jailed after vehicle stop

Martin French, 34, dealt cannabis and cocaine to help pay off debts from his own “entrenched” addiction, Teesside Crown Court heard.

He was arrested after police approached a car in which he was travelling in with three other people in August 2019.

One of the officers reported they were overwhelmed by a strong smell of cannabis coming from the car, prompting French to say he had just smoked a joint.

Martin French was jailed for three and a half years for drug and driving offences.

On searching the vehicle police found a black bag under the passenger seat which contained 274 microgrammes of crack cocaine, 12 grams of cocaine and phones.

They searched a home where French had been staying and found some cannabis in the kitchen, scales and drug packaging items.

Several phones were also seized and when analysed revealed text messages referring to cocaine and cannabis.

Similar packaging items were found at French’s home and traces of white powder.

The case was dealt with at Teesside Crown Court.

Jessica Butterell, prosecuting, said: “A number of conversations on the phones between the defendant and various people make it very plain he is in the business of selling these drugs on to others.”

Around two weeks later, French fled from police in a Ford Fiesta at high speeds around the West View and Throston Grange Lane areas.

During the afternoon pursuit he drove at up to 65mph in a 30mph zone and collided with a woman’s car and a signpost before making off on foot.

A blood test proved positive for cannabis and another drug.

He admitted possessing cocaine (class A) and cannabis (class B) with intent to supply.

He also pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, two counts of drug driving, having no insurance, and possession of a knuckleduster.

Defence barrister Stephen Constantine said his arrest was “the culmination of 13 years worth of abuse of cocaine”.

He said French was a street level dealer who sold to others to help fund his daily habit although he was hoping for a fresh start when he is released from prison.

Recorder Nathan Adams jailed French, of Fieldfare Road, Hartlepool, for three-and-a-half years.

He said: “People who have a significant role in dealing class A drugs can only expect immediate custodial sentences.”

