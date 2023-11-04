News you can trust since 1877
Convicted Hartlepool rapist jailed for 18 years back in Teesside Crown Court over unregistered laptop

A rapist serving an 18-year prison sentence has been given more time to serve for breaching a court order.
By Mark Payne
Published 4th Nov 2023, 10:22 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 10:22 GMT
Colin Taylor, 62, was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) with stringent conditions when he was jailed for rape in 2009.

It included telling police of all devices capable of accessing the internet.

But Teesside Crown Court heard that when police visited him in August at his mother’s address in Hartlepool, where he was staying, he was found with a laptop computer that had not been registered.

Taylor was sentenced to four months in prison for breaching the order.
Taylor, who has since been recalled to prison to complete his 18-year rape sentence, admitted one breach of the SHPO.

Sarah Hopkinson said in mitigation it was down to a “misinterpretation” of the terms of the order.

She added: “There is no evidence Mr Taylor accessed the internet on the device.”

Taylor, of Sheriff Street, Hartlepool, was given four months imprisonment.