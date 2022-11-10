Mitchell Davidson, 28, was caught carrying a small quantity of cannabis after police were called to an address in Billingham on August 14.

Prosecutor Lynne Dalton said he appeared “heavily under the influence of intoxicants”, adding : “When he was interviewed he said that he was guilty of possession of cannabis and at the time he said he smoked approximately £10 worth of cannabis every three days.”

Davidson, from Cowpen Lane, Billingham, admitted the offence.

Showing the bench his hand, he told Teesside Magistrates’ Court he smoked to relieve the pain.

He said: “I don’t smoke just to get high.”