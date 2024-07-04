County Durham man sentenced for 100mph police chase on outskirts of Hartlepool

By Mark Payne
Published 4th Jul 2024, 15:05 BST
A drink driver sped away from police at up to 100mph before crashing through a field hedge.

Police were dealing with the aftermath of a separate road accident on the A179 Hart bypass in Hartlepool late at night which led to it being partially closed.

Neil Whitfield, 43, driving a Vauxhall Astra was stopped by police when he appeared not to slow down on approaching the crash site.

Philip Morley, prosecuting at Teesside Crown Court, said Whitfield gave “vague responses” to officers’ questions and asked him to pull over.

The A179 Hart bypass. Picture by FRANK REID

Mr Morley said: "Instead he drove off from the officers and this resulted in a police pursuit.”

He drove towards Hart village at up to 100mph but lost control at a roundabout with Front Street and crashed through a hedge going over 70mph before coming to a stop in a field.

Whitfield, of Peel Avenue, Trimdon Grange, was found semi-conscious in the vehicle.

He was taken to hospital and failed breath and blood tests for alcohol.

Whitfield pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol.

The court heard he had no previous convictions and was sorry for his actions on October 20 last year.

He was sentenced to six months in prison which was suspended for 12 months and banned from driving for two years.

The judge, Recorder Thomas Moran, said Whifield appeared to have “taken leave of your senses” adding it was “purely by good fortune” no other road users were affected.

He was also ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £1,000 prosecution costs.