County Durham woman arrested after people fall ill from eating food 'containing cannabis' at metal detectorist event
An investigation is underway after a group of people are believed to have eaten something containing cannabis.
Both men and women were taking to hospital following the incident, which happened over the bank holiday weekend on Saturday, August 24 at 7pm.
A 48-year-old woman from County Durham was arrested in connection with the incident. She has since been bailed while inquiries continue.
South Yorkshire Police confirmed that the people fell ill as a result of eating something reportedly containing cannabis during a metal detectorist event in the High Melton area of Doncaster.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
All those affected have since been discharged from hospital, but police officers are continuing their investigation into what has happened.
It is believed that those who took ill were from various parts of the country.
A spokeswoman for the force added: “Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 835 of 24 August 2019.”