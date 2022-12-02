Shane Jewson, 22, of Charterhouse Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 20 weeks after he was convicted of one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend two unpaid work appointments.

Nicola Voke-Williams, 52, of Harwood Court, Trimdon Grange, received a six-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £50 compensation, £22 victim surcharge and £620 prosecution costs after she was convicted of committing assault on February 5.

Aidan McDonald, 25, of Sydenham Road, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by twice failing to attend rehabilitation activities.

The following Hartlepool cases was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REID

Edmund Ellwood, 58, of Whindyke, Blackhall Colliery, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he was convicted of speeding in Riverside Park Road, Middlesbrough, on March 1.

Tom Anderson, 25, of Mulgrave Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work as part of a community order after he admitted five counts of failing to cancel credit after wrongly receiving more than £5,700.

Woria Nasagh Asad, 33, of Murray Street, Hartlepool, received eight penalty points on his licence and was ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £3120 costs after he was convicted of driving without a valid licence and without valid insurance on February 1.

Jamie Johnson, 27, of Ash Crescent, Peterlee, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £3.80p compensation, £34 victim surcharge and £150 costs after he was convicted of failing to pay a £3.80p Northern rail fare on April 12.