Crack cocaine and cash seized and three men arrested in Hartlepool drugs raid

Drugs and cash were seized when police arrested three men during a raid in a Hartlepool street.
By Mark Payne
Published 9th Jan 2024, 11:29 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 11:29 GMT
A warrant was carried out by officers at an address in Harcourt Street on Monday, January 8, following complaints from the local community.

Police said crack cocaine and cash was seized from the premises and three men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

All three were taken to police custody to be questioned, and were later released on bail pending further enquiries.

A suspect is led away after Monday's raid in Harcourt Street. (Photo: Cleveland Police).A suspect is led away after Monday's raid in Harcourt Street. (Photo: Cleveland Police).
Detective Sergeant Jonny Christie of Hartlepool CID said: “I would like to thank everyone who contacted us for their engagement and cooperation, which has enabled us to gather intelligence and tackle the problem.

“If there is suspicious activity in your neighbourhood, please tell us about it by calling 101. We can use this to build a picture of what is happening and apply for a warrant to target the address.”