Stock picture of a puppy as trading standards launch a blitz on illegal pet sales in Hartlepool.

Chiefs say more and more people are breeding puppies for sale following a huge rise in prices, with £2,500 per puppy not unusual.

But there has also been an increase in complaints about dogs that turn out to be very sick and under-nourished after being purchased.

Ian Harrison, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Trading Standards and Licensing Manager, said more than 40 people were believed to be actively engaged in the breeding and sale of puppies locally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And he warned that trading standards officers are monitoring advertising, including websites, to build up a picture of the true situation in Hartlepool.

“You have to be licensed to be a commercial dog breeder and it is a criminal offence not to have a licence. The law applies to anyone who regularly breeds and sells puppies and not just ‘puppy farms’.

“This animal welfare legislation exists to protect dogs and prevent them from being used merely as puppy producing machines.

“I would urge anyone who breeds two or more litters per year to speak to us as they are likely to require a licence and we do not want anyone to fall foul of the law because of a misunderstanding of it,” he said.

Mr Harrison said that the licensing process includes a check by a vet that animals are being treated well and living in appropriate and hygienic conditions. He also said that licensed breeders are given a star rating, enabling purchasers to make an informed choice when buying a puppy.

He urged members of the public to support the campaign by not buying a puppy if they have any doubts that they are dealing with a legitimate supplier.

“It is easy to fall in love with a puppy, but if you have any doubts about its welfare or the credentials of the breeder then please do not make a purchase as by doing so you could be perpetuating a problem,” added Mr Harrison.

Unlicensed commercial breeders can be reported by emailing [email protected]lepool.gov.uk or calling (01429) 523354, whilst breeders wishing to become licenced can apply using the same contact details.