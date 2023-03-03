Crews called to Steetley Pier in Hartlepool after children allegedly start fires

Crews were called to two fires on the Dunes at Steetley Pier, in Hartlepool, at 8.11pm on Thursday, February 23.

Around 30 sqm of grassland was alight and the fires are thought to have been deliberate.

One fire engine from Hartlepool attended and firefighters left the scene at 8.32pm.

The incidents happened during the half term break./Photo: Cleveland Fire Brigade

Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “The fires are believed to have been started deliberately by children who were spotted in the area.

“We know it was half term and children were looking for fun activities to keep them occupied, but starting fires is not the answer.

"Not only are deliberate fires incredibly dangerous and your child could end up seriously burnt but it also ties up our Firefighters and prevents them from attending life threatening emergencies.”

Anyone with information on this incident or other deliberate fires in the area can report it anonymously to FireStoppers on 0800 169 5558 or via firestoppersreport.co.uk.