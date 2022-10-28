Crime figures rise.

Cleveland Police recorded 12,282 offences in the area in the 12 months to June, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) – an increase of nine per cent compared to the previous year, when there were 11,305.

At 130.9 crimes per 1,000 people, that was far higher than the national rate of 91.3.

Of the crimes recorded in Hartlepool over the last 12 months, 401 were sexual offences – an increase of 11% from the year before.

The data also shows that violent crime has risen in the area, from 4,357 to 4,784 over the same period, with an increase in violence with injury offences rising by 19% from 950 incidents to 1,133.

Crimes recorded in Hartlepool included:

*401 sexual offences – up 11%.

*4,784 violent offences – a rise of 10%.

*1,507 incidents of criminal damage and arson - up two per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

*347 drug offences - down by 23%.

*99 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives - a decrease of 22%.

*1,276 public order offences - up eight per cent.

*3,420 theft offences - a rise of 18%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

*1,888 stalking and harassment offences - up three per cent.

Nationally, a total of 6.5 million crimes were recorded in the 12 months to June – up 12% compared with last year, when crime levels were affected by Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.