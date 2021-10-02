Intruders broke into premises at Winchester Drive on the South West Industrial Estate overnight between 5pm on Tuesday, September 28, and 8am on Wednesday, September 29.

Crossbows produced by manufacturers Anglo Arms, Bear Archery, Barnett, Hori-Zone and EK Archery were taken in the raid, along with five Airsoft replica guns.

Detective Inspector Sharon Alderson said: “These items are potentially dangerous in the wrong hands and we want to recover them as quickly as possible.

Police have appealed for help to retrieve the weapons

“If anyone in the area is offered a crossbow or an Airsoft gun for sale, we would like to hear from them immediately.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who has information about the burglary itself or saw anything suspicious in the area at that time”.

Anyone with information should contact Peterlee CID on 0191 3752611.

Crossbows and Airsoft guns were taken