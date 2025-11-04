A customer “bravely tackled” a robber as he ran out of the shop following a till snatch.

The raider dropped the till and fled empty handed after he was tripped up by the shopper.

The incident took place at the Premier store, in Belle Vue Way, Hartlepool, at around 12.30pm on Monday, November 3.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: "He threatened the shop worker with a knife, demanding that he opened the till for him.

“When the shop worker told him that he couldn’t open it, the man reached over and snatched the whole till before running from the store.

“However, another shopper entering the store tripped the thief up leading him to fall and drop the till.

“The thief got back up and ran off leaving the till.

"Officers are asking the man who assisted to get in touch with us as he may be able to assist us with our inquiries.

“The man working at the shop was not hurt, just shaken by the robbery.

“Officers are appealing for information to trace the thief, who is described as white, around 5ft 4in tall, slim build and wearing a black hoody with the hood pulled up.”

Call 101, quoting reference SE25211399, if you can help the police inquiry.