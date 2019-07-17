Cyclist injured after he was pushed over by a man in car near Hart Village
A 44-year-old man has been left with serious injuries following an incident in Hartlepool.
The incident occurred at around 9pm on Tuesday, July 16 on the A179 towards Hart Village.
A man was cycling on the A179 when an unknown individual leaned out of a car and pushed him to the floor. The vehicle drove away from the scene.
The victim suffered a series of injuries. He has a fractured collar bone, dislocated shoulder and fractured ribs and he remains at the University Hospital of North Tees whilst receiving treatment.
Cleveland police are now appealing for witnesses following the assault.
Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who may have dash cam footage to contact Detective Constable Anthony Wallace via the non-emergency number 101, quoting the event number 120856. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.