Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dale Houghton, aged 31 and from Rotherham, admitted a public order offence at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday following an incident after Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship clash with Sunderland last Friday.

Pictures circulated on X, formerly Twitter, showed two men laughing at Wednesday’s Hillsborough stadium as Houghton held up a picture of the late Bradley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland fan Bradley, who was from Blackhall, captured the nation’s heart during his battle with neuroblastoma before succumbing to the illness aged six in 2017.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brave Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery died from cancer at the age of six in 2017.

He was a mascot for his beloved club and, in the months before his death, led England out at Wembley alongside former Black Cats striker Jermain Defoe.

Houghton was bailed and will be sentenced on Friday, November 17.

District Judge James Gould told him "your actions are utterly deplorable" and that all sentence options, including a prison sentence, were open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said the force had also applied for a football banning order.

A 27-year-old man, also arrested on Saturday, has been released on police bail while further inquiries are conducted.