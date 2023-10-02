News you can trust since 1877
Dale Houghton warned he may be jailed after mocking brave Bradley Lowery during Sheffield Wednesday versus Sunderland match

A judge blasted a football fan who mocked brave youngster Bradley Lowery at the end of a game and has warned him that he may yet be jailed for his “utterly deplorable” actions.
Dale Houghton, aged 31 and from Rotherham, admitted a public order offence at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday following an incident after Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship clash with Sunderland last Friday.

Pictures circulated on X, formerly Twitter, showed two men laughing at Wednesday’s Hillsborough stadium as Houghton held up a picture of the late Bradley.

Sunderland fan Bradley, who was from Blackhall, captured the nation’s heart during his battle with neuroblastoma before succumbing to the illness aged six in 2017.

Brave Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery died from cancer at the age of six in 2017.Brave Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery died from cancer at the age of six in 2017.
He was a mascot for his beloved club and, in the months before his death, led England out at Wembley alongside former Black Cats striker Jermain Defoe.

Houghton was bailed and will be sentenced on Friday, November 17.

District Judge James Gould told him "your actions are utterly deplorable" and that all sentence options, including a prison sentence, were open.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said the force had also applied for a football banning order.

A 27-year-old man, also arrested on Saturday, has been released on police bail while further inquiries are conducted.

Members of the Sheffield Wednesday FC Women's Supporters Group, who are disgusted by Houghton’s actions, have already raised more than £17,000 for the Bradley Lowery Foundation, which is based in Blackhall, to help provide essential funds for cancer battlers.

