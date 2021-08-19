Damaging mobile phones, drug driving and other recent Hartlepool court cases

Darren James Butler, 35, of Oxford Road, Hartlepool, was placed on a community order, banned from driving for 36 months and ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after admitting two counts of drug driving on February 7.

John Pearce, 55, of Flodden Way, Billingham, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay an £130 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting speeding on January 11.

Blaine Raw, 27, of Suffolk Walk, Peterlee, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 costs and £85 costs after it was proved in his absence that he failed to provide information leading to the identity of a driver in 2020.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Reece Ethan O’Brien, 22, of Hepple Close, Billingham, received a six-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £120 compensation after he admitted causing criminal damage to a mobile phone on December 26 last year.

Jeffrey Dylan Mincher, 23, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, was fined £100 after he admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order by directly or indirectly contacting a named woman on August 12.

Darren Metcalf, 40, of Windermere Avenue, Billingham, was ordered to pay a £240 fine, £60.08 compensation and £85 costs after he admitted causing criminal damage to a door handle on October 22 last year and two charges of failing to surrender to custody on December 14 and August 13.

Mark David Coates, 43, of Hastings Way, Billingham, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay an £100 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £300 costs after it was proved in his absence that he failed to provide information leading to the identity of a driver in 2020.

