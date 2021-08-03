Danger driver 'does not remember' 100mph police chase through Hartlepool

Luke Marshall drove an Audi A4 at the shocking speeds on 30mph roads through the centre of Hartlepool after drinking, Teesside Crown Court heard.

But it was said he had suffered a manic episode and could not remember anything about it.

The 32-year-old was due to be sentenced on Tuesday, August 3, after previously pleading guilty to dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen.

Police followed Luke Marshall after he drove an Audi A4 at high speed on Marina Way in Hartlepool.

But the judge deferred the case for six months to give Marshall the chance to continue the work he has started to address his mental health and alcohol issues.

If he doesn’t he will be sent to jail, Recorder Benjamin Nolan QC told him.

Prosecutor Anthony Pettengell said police noticed the Audi being driven at high speed on Marina Way at about 4am on December 30.

"Police lights were activated however it failed to stop,” he said. “The Audi reached speeds of around 70 miles per hour on Marina Way that being a 30 miles per hour road.

"It turns onto Stockton Street passing through two sets of red lights and increasing in speed to 80 and later 100 miles per hour.”

Mr Pettengell said the roads were damp and icy at the time with the temperature close to freezing.

Marshall continued along several roads before skidding to a stop at a junction with Burbank Street where got out and made a run for it.

He was found hiding under a vehicle topless.

Police smelled alcohol but Marshall, of Clarkson Court, refused to give a sample.

The court heard he has previous convictions for dangerous driving and alcohol-related driving offences.

Kelleigh Lodge, defending, said that Marshall, a dad of two, has already started to get professional help for his mental health and is working as an electrician.

She said: “He doesn’t remember anything until actually being at the police station some time later and recalling his wrists were hurting from the handcuffs.”

Recorder Nolan said the latest offence was “as bad a case of dangerous driving as you can get”.

He said a prison sentence was “inevitable” but it would be suspended if Marshall continues to make good progress.

