Danger driver raced at almost three times the speed limit and travelled wrong way on dual carriageway

A danger driver sped from police at almost three times the speed limit and raced the wrong way down a dual carriageway.

Daniel Dadhria panicked when a police patrol pulled alongside his Audi A6, Teesside Crown Court heard.

"The car was parked near Hartlepool Marina at about 11pm in the evening," said Emma Atkinson, prosecuting.

"One of the officers got out to speak to the occupants, and the car sped off.

"There was a pursuit which lasted between 10 and 12 minutes during which the driver reached speeds of 85mph in a 30mph limit.

"He drove through three red lights, and down the wrong side of a dual carriageway.

"The police aborted the chase at one stage, only to resume it a short time later when they caught sight of the Audi again in Brenda Road.

"One of the officers describes how bottles were thrown from the Audi, smashing on the road in the path of the patrol car."

Ms Atkinson said the chase ended when the Audi hit a wall.

"It mounted a footpath near a cemetery," she added.

"After colliding with the wall, the driver fled on foot but was arrested after a short chase."

Dadhria, 26, of High Road, Bedford, admitted dangerous driving and driving while disqualified, both on October 5.

Damian Sabino, defending, said in mitigation: "Mr Dadhria did not intend to drive that night, he was in the driver's seat and panicked

when the officers approached.

"He is a construction worker, with a partner and a young son.

"Mr Dadhria is from a good, relatively well-off family.

"They had a motor business, but no longer do, and are determined to keep Mr Dadhria away from cars."

Judge Howard Crowson jailed Dadhria for 16 months.

The judge told him: "You were fortunate this piece of driving did not result in serious injury or significant damage to property.

"You did put other road users at risk of injury, and this is the third time you have driven dangerously.

"There's an indication in the probation report that you don't entirely grasp the risk to others involved in driving in this manner.

"I doubt that, but the sentence will give you the chance to understand that risk more fully."

Dadhria was banned from driving for three years, eight months, and he must take an extended driving test if he wishes to drive after the ban expires.