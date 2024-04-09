Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harley Murray, 23, who was banned from driving, drove a Ford Focus up to 70mph in Grange Road, in Hartlepool, on January 16 before losing control and crashing into a wall.

He tested positive for cannabis in a roadside drugs swab before later refusing to provide a blood sample at the police station.

Murray was released by police before just four days later on January 20 getting behind the wheel of a black BMW which went through red lights and into the path of oncoming vehicles while overtaking at between 50mph to 70mph.

Harley Murray (inset) from Hartlepool was jailed at Teesside Crown Court.

Teesside Crown Court heard police followed him from the A689 and along Catcote Road before he came to a stop near Hartlepool Marina.

Murray, of Raby Road, admitted two lots of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

He was also in breach of two suspended prison sentences.

Murray appealed to the judge to be given a chance saying he now realised he needed to be there for his close family including his grandparents and young daughter.

“I understand that the way I have been living in the last few years is unacceptable,” he said. “I finally want to be a better person and make people proud.”

Judge Tim Stead said he did not doubt Murray’s sincerity before adding that the offences were too serious to avoid immediate prison.

He said the sentence of 20 months was the least he could impose.