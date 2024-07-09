Dangerous driving allegation against four Hartlepool men dropped in hearing at Teesside Crown Court
Lee Dickson, 32, of West View Road, Ryan Dickson, 25, of Percy Street, Ashleigh Nixon, 32, of Seaton Lane, and Chris Gleeson, 30, of Kildale Grove, all Hartlepool, were due to stand trial at Teesside Crown Court in March next year.
All four were jointly charged with an allegation of dangerous driving in separate vehicles on Stockton Road and Rossmere Way, Hartlepool, on July 3 of last year.
But after receiving an expert’s report on behalf of the defence, the prosecution offered no evidence during a short hearing on Tuesday.
Prosecutor Emma Atkinson said: “In the light of the responses from the police to that it's been reviewed and there’s no longer a realistic chance of conviction.”
Judge Nathan Adams formally recorded not guilty verdicts for each of the four men.
Only Lee Dixon attended the hearing with the others being excused.