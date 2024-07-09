Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four men all accused of dangerous driving in Hartlepool have been acquitted after prosecutors dropped the charges.

Lee Dickson, 32, of West View Road, Ryan Dickson, 25, of Percy Street, Ashleigh Nixon, 32, of Seaton Lane, and Chris Gleeson, 30, of Kildale Grove, all Hartlepool, were due to stand trial at Teesside Crown Court in March next year.

All four were jointly charged with an allegation of dangerous driving in separate vehicles on Stockton Road and Rossmere Way, Hartlepool, on July 3 of last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But after receiving an expert’s report on behalf of the defence, the prosecution offered no evidence during a short hearing on Tuesday.

Rossmere Way, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Prosecutor Emma Atkinson said: “In the light of the responses from the police to that it's been reviewed and there’s no longer a realistic chance of conviction.”

Judge Nathan Adams formally recorded not guilty verdicts for each of the four men.