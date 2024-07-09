Dangerous driving allegation against four Hartlepool men dropped in hearing at Teesside Crown Court

By Mark Payne
Published 9th Jul 2024, 17:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Four men all accused of dangerous driving in Hartlepool have been acquitted after prosecutors dropped the charges.

Lee Dickson, 32, of West View Road, Ryan Dickson, 25, of Percy Street, Ashleigh Nixon, 32, of Seaton Lane, and Chris Gleeson, 30, of Kildale Grove, all Hartlepool, were due to stand trial at Teesside Crown Court in March next year.

All four were jointly charged with an allegation of dangerous driving in separate vehicles on Stockton Road and Rossmere Way, Hartlepool, on July 3 of last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But after receiving an expert’s report on behalf of the defence, the prosecution offered no evidence during a short hearing on Tuesday.

Rossmere Way, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REIDRossmere Way, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
Rossmere Way, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Prosecutor Emma Atkinson said: “In the light of the responses from the police to that it's been reviewed and there’s no longer a realistic chance of conviction.”

Judge Nathan Adams formally recorded not guilty verdicts for each of the four men.

Only Lee Dixon attended the hearing with the others being excused.