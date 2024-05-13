Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A sexual predator who abused vulnerable females over a number of years has been jailed for 32 years.

A Cleveland Police inquiry was launched when one victim reported 63-year-old Roy Foster after he raped her and sexually assaulted her.

Further females came forward during the investigation, which was led by Stockton CID, the Complex Exploitation Team and the Domestic Abuse Unit, and Foster was soon charged with eight offences.

He was accused of three counts of rape, two counts of attempted rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of sexual assault and one count of child abduction with intent to commit a sexual offence.

Sex attacker Roy Foster has been jailed for 32 years.

Foster, of Low Grange Avenue, Billingham, denied the offences and a two-week trial took place in January where he was found guilty of all eight counts by the jury.

He has now returned to Teesside Crown Court to learn his sentence.

Praising the investigation’s “collaborative effort”, Detective Constable James Limon said after Foster’s sentence: "Roy Foster is a dangerous sexual predator who targeted and abused vulnerable females, both adult and children, over the last 40 years.

“His youngest victim managed to escape harm thanks to the quick-thinking actions of a member of the public.

"Had that not occurred, Roy Foster would have likely committed further offences against that child.

“I would like to commend all the victims for their bravery throughout the whole process and subsequent trial.

"It’s because of their bravery and commitment that Roy Foster is unable to harm anyone else. I hope they can take some comfort in that knowledge and start to move forward.”