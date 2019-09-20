Dangerous van driver admits injuring pedestrian after colliding with her on Hartlepool road
A van driver has admitted seriously injuring a woman pedestrian after colliding with her because of his dangerous driving.
Michael Hutchinson, 26, struck the 37-year-old woman with a Ford Transit Connect he was driving on Eaglesfield Road, in the Brierton area of Hartlepool, on June 9 of this year.
Teesside Crown Court heard that he also threatened a man with a machete, also on Eaglesfield Road, on the same day.
Hutchinson pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to the woman by dangerous driving when he appeared before a judge on Friday, September 20.
He also admitted a second charge of threatening another with an article or a bladed point, namely the machete.
Hutchinson was granted bail by the court until he returns to learn his fate on Friday, October 25.
The collision happened at around 7.40pm on Sunday, June 9.
Police and an ambulance attended the scene after reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a white van.
It was said at the time the pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees in Stockton for treatment.
Barrister Stephen Constantine, defending Hutchinson, told the court: “This young man does not have any record of this kind of behaviour and would be assisted by a pre sentence report.
“The crown wish to obtain further medical information of the lady who was injured and a victim personal statement from her.”
Recorder Matthew Happold imposed an interim driving ban on Hutchinson, of Cennon Grove, Ingelby Barwick.