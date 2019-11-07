Durham Constabulary has launched an appeal for help as they piece together the circumstances of the incident, which happened on the B1283 Durham Road.

The road links up with the A182 and A19 on the outskirts of Easington Village and the B1280 Salter’s Lane, at the Blue House junction.

Officers have released dashcam footage, which shows how the driver swerved in order to avoid an oncoming vehicle, resulting in her red Hyundai colliding with a telegraph pole.

The collision happened on the B1283 Durham Lane. Image copyright Google Maps.

It is hoped any witnesses will get in touch to help with inquiries.

Pc Paul Cotgrave said: “Unfortunately the footage doesn’t show the make, model or registration number of the oncoming vehicle, but we’d very much like to speak to the driver about the manner of their driving.

“I’d encourage anyone who witnessed the incident, or who believes they may have seen the vehicle in question, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“In this instance, the victim was lucky to have escaped with only minor injuries, but I’d remind all drivers – especially as the nights grow darker and road conditions deteriorate – to take extreme care when overtaking.”

The collision occurred at around 5.25pm on Sunday, November 3.