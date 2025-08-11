Daughter's memorial bench vandalised at Hartlepool's Stranton Cemetery

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 11th Aug 2025, 14:03 BST
A memorial bench inside a cemetery has been vandalised.

A distraught mother contacted police to tell them that her daughter’s purple memorial bench, which has a plaque on it, was defaced by someone scratching a name, a love heart symbol and the date 02/08/25 onto it sometime between 8.30pm on Friday, August 1, and 10am on Saturday, August 9.

Cleveland Police believe the damage probably took place on Saturday, August 2, due to that date having been etched onto the plaque.

The force said in a statement: “We’d appeal for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in Stranton Cemetery, on Brierton Lane, over that time frame, anyone who may have captured footage of the person or people responsible for the damage as well as anyone else with information to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref 150829.

A memorial bench in Hartlepool's Stranton Cemetery has been defaced.placeholder image
A memorial bench in Hartlepool's Stranton Cemetery has been defaced.

“If you don’t want to speak to police, you can pass information anonymously to www.crimestoppers-uk.org or phone them on 0800 555 111.”

