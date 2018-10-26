Day of action to target anti-social behaviour around Hartlepool flats hailed a success

An operation to tackle a range of problems affecting blocks of flats in Hartlepool has been hailed a big success.

The Day of Action was carried out by the Hartlepool Community Safety Team – under the umbrella of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership – at Wynyard Mews to address crime, anti-social behaviour and environmental issues.

It follows a similar recent initiative in a number of town centre streets bounded by York Road, Elliott Street, Murray Street and Young Street which also proved effective.

Actions taken at Wynyard Mews included:

* A multi-agency door knock and leaflet drop in the flats complex itself and surrounding areas;

* Removing bushes around the perimeter and replacing them with grass in an attempt to deter fly-tipping, criminal and anti-social behaviour;

* Removing properties’ individual bins and replacing them with galvanised communal bins to try to tackle on-going problems with contaminated waste and fly-tipping;

* Additional police patrols;

* Enforcement patrols which resulted in two 15-day removal notices being issued against two abandoned vehicles. Fly-tipped rubbish was also checked for evidence of where it had come from;

* Putting anti-vandal paint around perimeter walls;

* Private sector housing staff inspecting properties and identifying those requiring attention;

* Liaising with private landlords to ensure their properties were secure and up to standard.

Chief Inspector Nigel Burnell, from Hartlepool Community Safety Team, said: “This action has been carried out as a response to complaints from the public. It shows that we do listen and we do take action wherever possible. Anyone who has problems with anti-social behaviour in their local neighbourhood is always encouraged to call police or contact the Hartlepool Community Safety Team.”

Councillor Stephen Akers-Belcher, chairman of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Neighbourhood Services Committee and a councillor for the Manor House ward which includes Wynyard Mews, said: “I hope this Day of Action has given residents confidence that action is being taken to improve their lives by tackling the problems affecting this area.”

Darren Lane, Stockton and Hartlepool Community Liaison Officer at Cleveland Fire Brigade, added: “We were pleased to support this Day of Action. We got a great response from the local community in tackling anti-social behaviour and deliberate fires. These action days are really beneficial to all concerned and we look forward to working with our partner agencies on the next one.”