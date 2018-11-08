Death crash shows 'serious and terrible consequences of driving under the influence of drugs' say police

Police have say the death of a much-loved dad is an example of the 'serious and terrible consequences of driving under the influence of drugs'.

Lee Burdon, of Tristram Avenue, was driving a Ford Transit minibus that was involved in a collision with a lorry on the A34 southbound near Sutton Scotney in Hampshire, at about 4.30am on Monday February 26.

Lee Burdon.

Burdon was jailed for six years after the horrific crash saw the minibus spin out of control, roll onto its roof and overturn twice before returning to its wheels.

A passenger in the minibus, Craig Hall, 36, of Ainsworth Way, Middlesbrough, who had two children and three step-children, was pronounced dead at the scene.

PC Simon Nelson, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Hampshire Police, said: “This case shows the serious and terrible consequences of driving under the influence of drugs.

"The driver of the minibus, Lee Burdon, had cocaine in his system which would have impaired his driving ability and judgement.

“The outcome of his recklessness in making the decision to take those drugs was sadly fatal. Lee Burdon had the lives of all those in the minibus in his hands, not to mention other road users – and he chose to take a massive risk with those lives. Sadly, it has resulted in the most tragic of consequences.”

Following Craig's death his family paid tribute to the much-loved dad.

Craig’s wife, Jackie Hall, said: “Craig was a family man with a heart of gold. He would do anything to help anyone.

“If he got a phone call in the early hours from a friend for a lift then he would get up and do it.

“He was a real joker and prankster.

“His loss has left such a massive hole in everyone’s lives.

“He lived for his kids and me. He was not just my best friend but also my soulmate.”