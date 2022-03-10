Page, 63, was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday, March 10, after a jury found him guilty of four counts of arranging the commission of a child sex offence between 2016 and 2019.

He arranged to have sex with vulnerable children in the Philippines, including those as young as 12.

Two of the charges related to contact Page had via a webcam from his home, while two happened during his frequent trips to the country.

Mark Page has been jailed for 12 years.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Carter from the Paedophile Online Investigation Team, said: “As a result of our investigation we were able to safeguard children so they are no longer at risk of abuse.

“Indeed I believe this sentence means the children of the Philippines will be that bit safer, not just because Page is starting a prison sentence, but because others intent on causing children harm in this part of the world may now think twice, in the knowledge that Cleveland Police and other UK Forces will continue to work closely with social media networks and our partners in the National Crime Agency around the world to eradicate the sexual exploitation of children.”

He added: “The court heard how Page attempted to present himself as a respectable and credible individual, yet his actions betrayed the trust and confidence of many people, not least his family and close friends.”

Judge Paul Watson QC told Page, of Stockton: “You obviously delighted in their humiliation and the satisfaction of your own corrupt sexual desires.

“This was, in my view, the very embodiment of depravity.”

