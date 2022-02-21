Detective hails jail sentence for Hartlepool rapist who 'took advantage of vulnerable girl'

Police began an enquiry into an allegation against Valentine Livingston, 35, from Hartlepool, and he was later charged and appeared at court in December – where he was convicted by a jury.

He received the prison sentence at Teesside Crown Court today.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Lizzie Stubbs, said: “I welcome the sentence passed today and hope it brings a degree of comfort to the victim who has shown great courage throughout the investigation and court process.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Valentine Livingstone.

“Livingston took advantage of a vulnerable girl and is clearly a danger.

“Anyone who is victim of rape or any kind of sexual abuse can rest assured they can report in complete confidence to Cleveland Police.

“We have specially trained officers and we also work closely with local specialist agencies; together we will deal with your report sensitively and thoroughly, while offering all the support you may need.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.