Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More people have been charged following a large scale disorder in Hartlepool on July 31.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 21-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were arrested today (Sunday, August 4) and charged with violent disorder following a protest in Hartlepool earlier this week.

They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday, August 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “If you have information, photographs, CCTV or mobile phone footage relating to the Hartlepool disorder, please submit to Cleveland Police via the link to our specialist portal Public Portal https://mipp.police.uk/ or by calling 101.

“If reticent to come forward, please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.”