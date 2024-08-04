Detectives charge more people following Hartlepool disorder
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A 21-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were arrested today (Sunday, August 4) and charged with violent disorder following a protest in Hartlepool earlier this week.
They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday, August 5.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “If you have information, photographs, CCTV or mobile phone footage relating to the Hartlepool disorder, please submit to Cleveland Police via the link to our specialist portal Public Portal https://mipp.police.uk/ or by calling 101.
“If reticent to come forward, please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.”