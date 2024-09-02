Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to an “irreplaceable” teenager after she died from serious injuries sustained in a motorway crash.

Sarah Cain, who was 16 and from Hartlepool, was a passenger in one of three vehicles involved in the collision on the A1(M) in West Yorkshire.

She was rushed to hospital before dying there two days later on August 31.

In a statement, her family said: “We as a family are devastated by the death of our beautiful Sarah. She is and always will be irreplaceable. We ask for privacy at this time to grieve her loss.”

The incident took place between junctions 41 and 40, near Wakefield, at 12.35pm on Thursday, August 29, after a Citroen C5 was in collision with a Kia Niro in lane two.

Both vehicles then entered lane one where the Kia, which Sarah was travelling in, collided with a Subaru Outback towing a caravan.

Two other people from vehicles involved in the collision remain in hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

The male driver of the Citroen C5, who was arrested on suspicion of driving offences, has been bailed while investigations continue.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police’s major collision and enquiry team said: “ A number of investigations remain ongoing into this very serious collision which has tragically resulted in a young teenage girl now losing her life.

“Her family continue to be supported by specially trained officers and we also continue to appeal for information.

“Any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the collision is asked to come forward and speak to the major collision enquiry team on (01924) 293047 or call 101 and quote 13240470845.”