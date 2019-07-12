Disabled Hartlepool pensioner pleads with thieves who stole her 'lifeline' wheelchair
A disabled pensioner has pleaded with thieves to return her ‘lifeline’ wheelchair after a cruel crime left her housebound.
Marienne Turner, 79, has been left devastated by the theft of the specially made chair – worth over £1,000 - which was taken from outside her home in Owton Manor, Hartlepool, some time between Sunday, July 7, and Monday, July 8.
It was stolen from the boot of her husband Tommy’s car which was parked outside the couple’s home in Inverness Road.
Mrs Turner, who has a number of health problems including spina bifida, said: “It was made specifically for me. I’m lost without it. I can’t go to the shops or anywhere.
“They must have been despicable low lives to do something like that.
“It’s awful because it’s getting me down being stuck in on a nice day, watching the sun and I can’t go (out) in it.”
Mrs Turner is unable to stand for more than a few minutes due to her disabilities, which also include arthritis in her legs, hips and feet.
She is also partially sighted and has deafness in addition to lung damage.
And last year she suffered a heart attack.
The wheelchair was dark and light blue in colour and had been adapted with special cushions designed to support her spine.
She has been told it could be three to six months before she is able to get a replacement.
Appealing to the thieves to return it, Mrs Turner said: “Please just bring it back because it’s my lifeline.”
The theft has been particularly distressing for Mrs Turner, a mother of three, as last year her handbag was stolen in Hartlepool town centre just moments after withdrawing £1,800 from the bank.
“It’s just been one thing after another,” she said. “Everything has gone wrong the last couple of years.”
The theft has been reported to Cleveland Police.
Anyone with information is urged to call the 101 number quoting the reference number 115262.