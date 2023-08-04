The order runs from 3:00pm on Friday (August 4) to 3:00pm on Sunday (August 6) and gives Police Officers and PCSO's the power to disperse people from a specified zone immediately for a period of 48 hours. Those who go on to breach the order can be arrested.

The order covers areas within the following roads:

• Northgate on to Middlegate

A 48-hour dispersal order has been put in place in Hartlepool.

• Middlegate on to St Hilda Crescent

• Victoria Place on to Moor Terrace.

• The Promenade on to Sea View Terrace

Inspector Adrian Dack from the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said: “As we welcome the carnival to the Town Moor for its one hundredth year we want everyone to be able to enjoy it safely and this order will allow us to deal with anti-social behaviour more efficiently should any be encountered”.