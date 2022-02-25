Dispersal order in place at Hartlepool Marina after antisocial behaviour rise
A dispersal order will be in place throughout Friday night around the Hartlepool Marina.
A dispersal order will be in force in the Hartlepool Marina area from 6pm on Friday (February 25) – with a possibility to put a further one in place after a review at the end of the weekend.
The action comes after a rise in reports of antisocial behaviour by “large groups of youths”.
Hartlepool neighbourhood Police Team said: “Following a recent rise in reports of ASB and crime in by large groups of youths in and around the Hartlepool Marina area, a dispersal order will be put in place from 6-pm tonight, Friday 25th February.
“Anyone deemed by police to have committed or who is likely to commit ASB can be directed to leave the specified area and not return for a certain period of time.
“The dispersal order will be reviewed after 48 hours and a further one can be put in place if necessary.”