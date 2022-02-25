Dispersal order in place at Hartlepool Marina after antisocial behaviour rise

A dispersal order will be in force in the Hartlepool Marina area from 6pm on Friday (February 25) – with a possibility to put a further one in place after a review at the end of the weekend.

The action comes after a rise in reports of antisocial behaviour by “large groups of youths”.

Hartlepool neighbourhood Police Team said: “Following a recent rise in reports of ASB and crime in by large groups of youths in and around the Hartlepool Marina area, a dispersal order will be put in place from 6-pm tonight, Friday 25th February.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dispersal order in the are will be reviewed after 48 hours. /Photo: Frank Reid

“Anyone deemed by police to have committed or who is likely to commit ASB can be directed to leave the specified area and not return for a certain period of time.

“The dispersal order will be reviewed after 48 hours and a further one can be put in place if necessary.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.