Disqualified driver burgled Hartlepool house and stole van on the same day
A burglar is facing jail after pleading guilty to a series of offences.
Gary Young admitted burgling a house in Flaxton Court, Hartlepool, on December 7, when he stole jewellery and money.
The same day he also stole a Ford Transit van and drove it on Whitburn Street despite being disqualified.
He admitted theft of the van and driving whilst disqualified during a hearing at Teesside Crown Court.
Young, 50, of Farrow Close, Hartlepool, also pleaded guilty to the theft of cash from a female, also on December 7 last year, plus failure to provide a specimen and using a motor vehicle without insurance.
The offences put him in breach of a suspended prison sentence previously imposed at the crown court.
Sentence for the new offences and the breach was adjourned until a date to be fixed.
Young appeared at court over a video link from Durham Prison.
He was remanded in custody.