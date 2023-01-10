Gary Young admitted burgling a house in Flaxton Court, Hartlepool, on December 7, when he stole jewellery and money.

The same day he also stole a Ford Transit van and drove it on Whitburn Street despite being disqualified.

He admitted theft of the van and driving whilst disqualified during a hearing at Teesside Crown Court.

Jewellery and money was taken in the burglary in Flaxton Court, Hartlepool. Photo: Google

Young, 50, of Farrow Close, Hartlepool, also pleaded guilty to the theft of cash from a female, also on December 7 last year, plus failure to provide a specimen and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

The offences put him in breach of a suspended prison sentence previously imposed at the crown court.

Sentence for the new offences and the breach was adjourned until a date to be fixed.

Young appeared at court over a video link from Durham Prison.

