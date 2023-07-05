'Do not approach them' - Police plea to trace two wanted men with Hartlepool links

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Wednesday: “Officers are appealing to the public for their help with tracing Michael Andrew Metcalfe and Watson Foster who are both wanted in connection with a number of aggravated burglaries and the theft of a motor vehicle.

“Metcalfe, aged 36, has links to Hartlepool while Foster, aged 28, has links to the Hartlepool and Blackhall area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Police would urge anyone who sees either men not to approach them and to contact officers on 101 regarding their whereabouts.

From left, Police have appealed for help to trace wanted men Michael Andrew Metcalfe and Watson Foster.