'Do not approach them' - Police plea to trace two wanted men with Hartlepool links

Police have appealed for information to trace two wanted men.
By Newsroom
Published 5th Jul 2023, 14:34 BST- 1 min read

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Wednesday: “Officers are appealing to the public for their help with tracing Michael Andrew Metcalfe and Watson Foster who are both wanted in connection with a number of aggravated burglaries and the theft of a motor vehicle.

“Metcalfe, aged 36, has links to Hartlepool while Foster, aged 28, has links to the Hartlepool and Blackhall area.

“Police would urge anyone who sees either men not to approach them and to contact officers on 101 regarding their whereabouts.

From left, Police have appealed for help to trace wanted men Michael Andrew Metcalfe and Watson Foster.From left, Police have appealed for help to trace wanted men Michael Andrew Metcalfe and Watson Foster.
“Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phone on 0800 555 111.”

