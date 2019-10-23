Do you know him? Plea to identify man being 'threatening and abusive' at Hartlepool Station

British Transport Police officers have launched an appeal to identify a man they say was “threatening and abusive” to train staff at Hartlepool Station.

By Debra Fox
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 5:43 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 5:51 pm
The image issued by the British Transport Police.

The force issued an appeal on one of its local team Twitter accounts on Wednesday, October 23.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

It said: “Officers are trying to identify this chap after he was threatening and abusive to train staff at Hartlepool Station.”

Anyone with information can text the British Transport Police anonymously on 61016 and quote: 1900078945.