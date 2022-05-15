Dodging community work, speeding and other recent Hartlepool court cases

Keaton Harbron, 22, of Sydenham Road, Hartlepool, was fined £100 after he admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend scheduled unpaid work commitments.

Kellis Keen, 20, of Whitrout Road, Hartlepool, received three penalty points and was ordered to pay an £84 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after she admitted speeding in West View Road on June 8.

Ian Loughborough Flounders, 60, of Malvern Road, Billingham, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £300, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted driving without insurance on August 30.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Edward Ward, 42, of Bruce Crescent, Hartlepool, received six penalty points and was ordered to pay a £73 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted driving while using a hand-held phone on September 9.

Sophie Young, 31, of Mickey Barron Close, Hartlepool, received three penalty points and was ordered to pay a £44 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £22 costs after she admitted speeding in Powlett Road on August 25.

Patrick Maguire, 49, of Dryden Road, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for six months and was ordered to pay an £80 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted speeding in The Green, Elwick, on August 7.