Joshua Benn, 29, from Hartlepool, who a court was told had mental and alcohol problems, started a fire in the living room of the terraced house in the early hours of June 5 last year.

He poured his fiancee's nail varnish remover onto the carpet and set it alight , Teesside Crown Court heard.

Firefighters were soon on the scene in Harcourt Street, Hartlepool, but they found the doors locked and they rescued his pet after smashing a window.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Crown Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

Their prompt arrival prevented the fire from causing serious damage and spreading to adjoining properties, said prosecutor Victoria Lamballe.

Benn caused £1,000 damage to the rented house from which he was facing eviction for rent arrears.

He initially blamed another man who was investigated by police but had an alibi because he was fishing in Catterick.

Martin Scarborough, defending, said that Benn had no previous convictions and he was the paid carer for his poorly mother.

He said in mitigation: ”He has shown a wish to overcome his difficulties.”Mr Scarborough said that Benn stayed with his fiancée at weekends and that she made sure that there was no alcohol in the house.

The judge Recorder Aisha Wadoodi told him: “You need to get the help you deserve before someone is hurt.”