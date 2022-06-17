'Don't post holiday photos online while you are away' warning from Hartlepool Police

Householders in Hartlepool are being urged to take steps to secure their homes before going off on holiday.

By Tom Patterson
Friday, 17th June 2022, 11:43 am
Updated Friday, 17th June 2022, 11:44 am

Hartlepool Community Safety Team says that with a bit of forward planning and by taking some fairly simple and straightforward precautions householders can reduce the risk of becoming victims of crime.

The team’s advice is:

*Never advertise on social media that you are away on holiday;

Holiday break in warning.

*Tell a trusted neighbour, friend or family member that you are going away and ask them to collect mail, open/close curtains and bring in bins. Also ask them to park their car on your driveway;

*Set light timers and even consider using simulated TVs to come on in the evening;

*Make sure all doors, windows and gates are locked and secure;

*Consider getting an alarm from an approved company. Go to www.nsi.org.uk to find approved companies;

*Cancel any deliveries you get and consider using the Keepsafe service operated by Royal Mail;

*Consider joining the local Neighbourhood Watch scheme or start your own if there isn’t already one in existence. Visit www.ourwatch.org.uk and enter your postcode to see if there is a scheme in your area.

People are also being urged to report any suspicious behaviour to Cleveland Police if they notice someone at the home of a neighbour they know to be away on holiday.

Anyone who knows anything about a crime or spots anyone acting suspiciously in the vicinity of a property can contact Cleveland Police on 101 or they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

In an emergency, always call 999.

