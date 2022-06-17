'Don't post holiday photos online while you are away' warning from Hartlepool Police

Hartlepool Community Safety Team says that with a bit of forward planning and by taking some fairly simple and straightforward precautions householders can reduce the risk of becoming victims of crime.

The team’s advice is:

*Never advertise on social media that you are away on holiday;

Holiday break in warning.

*Tell a trusted neighbour, friend or family member that you are going away and ask them to collect mail, open/close curtains and bring in bins. Also ask them to park their car on your driveway;

*Set light timers and even consider using simulated TVs to come on in the evening;

*Make sure all doors, windows and gates are locked and secure;

*Consider getting an alarm from an approved company. Go to www.nsi.org.uk to find approved companies;

*Cancel any deliveries you get and consider using the Keepsafe service operated by Royal Mail;

*Consider joining the local Neighbourhood Watch scheme or start your own if there isn’t already one in existence. Visit www.ourwatch.org.uk and enter your postcode to see if there is a scheme in your area.

People are also being urged to report any suspicious behaviour to Cleveland Police if they notice someone at the home of a neighbour they know to be away on holiday.

Anyone who knows anything about a crime or spots anyone acting suspiciously in the vicinity of a property can contact Cleveland Police on 101 or they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.