Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department earlier this year to install spiked anti-climbing roll bars on top of 36 alley gates across the Victoria ward.

Repairs and refurbishment works will also be carried out to the barriers, some of which have been “vandalised and had meshing cut or damaged”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the application, submitted by council officers, the Victoria ward “experiences some of the highest levels of crime and disorder in Hartlepool, with particularly high levels of residential burglary driven by drugs misuse”.

Alley gates in Reaburn Street, Hartlepool, are among those set to be improved. Picture by FRANK REID.

Planning officers have now confirmed the applications have been ruled “acceptable” and approved.

It comes after it was announced last year that £999,999.84 had been awarded to the Office of Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner as part of the Home Office’s £43 million Safer Streets Fund.