Dozens of alley gates to be improved across Hartlepool's Victoria ward to tackle crime

Plans have been approved to carry out improvements to a number of alley gates to help tackle crime and disorder.
By Nic Marko
Published 26th Mar 2024, 17:21 GMT
Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department earlier this year to install spiked anti-climbing roll bars on top of 36 alley gates across the Victoria ward.

Repairs and refurbishment works will also be carried out to the barriers, some of which have been “vandalised and had meshing cut or damaged”.

According to the application, submitted by council officers, the Victoria ward “experiences some of the highest levels of crime and disorder in Hartlepool, with particularly high levels of residential burglary driven by drugs misuse”.

Alley gates in Reaburn Street, Hartlepool, are among those set to be improved. Picture by FRANK REID.Alley gates in Reaburn Street, Hartlepool, are among those set to be improved. Picture by FRANK REID.
Planning officers have now confirmed the applications have been ruled “acceptable” and approved.

It comes after it was announced last year that £999,999.84 had been awarded to the Office of Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner as part of the Home Office’s £43 million Safer Streets Fund.

Up to £333,333 will be spent in the Victoria ward.