Dozens of knives taken off the streets after Cleveland Police crackdown while some Hartlepool stores fail test purchases
Cleveland Police took part in a week of intensified efforts to crack down on knife related crime and violence as part of the nationwide Operation Sceptre.
Locally, a total of 87 knives were removed from the streets.
Officers stopped and searched 179 people resulting in the recovery of 11 knives.
Neighbourhood officers, including Hartlepool’s Geoff Coggin, visited schools over the course of the week to educate young people on the dangers of knife crime.
And a test purchase operation carried out with Hartlepool Trading Standards at six stores in the town found that three were selling knives and sharp implements. They received written warnings.
Temporary Chief Inspector Dave Glass, who led on the week of action, said: “The messages delivered to youngsters were a stark warning of the real-life consequences of carrying a knife, asking them to speak to friends who may be carrying knives and encouraging them to surrender them.”