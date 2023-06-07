Cleveland Police took part in a week of intensified efforts to crack down on knife related crime and violence as part of the nationwide Operation Sceptre.

Locally, a total of 87 knives were removed from the streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers stopped and searched 179 people resulting in the recovery of 11 knives.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police officer PC Geoff Coggin.

Neighbourhood officers, including Hartlepool’s Geoff Coggin, visited schools over the course of the week to educate young people on the dangers of knife crime.

And a test purchase operation carried out with Hartlepool Trading Standards at six stores in the town found that three were selling knives and sharp implements. They received written warnings.