Dozens of motorists snared for using phones while driving

Officers from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit staged a mobile phone campaign last week – with 26 drivers caught putting themselves and others at risk by using their phones while driving.

Police say all the offenders were men – aged between 23 and 59 – and were driving a mix of cars and vans in the Cleveland Police and Durham Constabulary force areas.

Each will be reported for the offence and receive six points on their licence and a £200 fine.

Fine for mobile phone drivers.

Roads Policing Inspector Kevin Salter said: “Despite what some people think, using your phone at the wheel, even for a few seconds, can distract you enough to cause a collision, and that could be fatal.

“We as police officers see the devastation caused by drivers using mobile phones behind the wheel first hand.

"I would urge people not to become another statistic and keep yourselves and other road users safe by putting your phone away when driving.”

He added: “The new legislation introduced this month prohibits mobile phones from being used for any reason other than to make emergency calls. This includes using your phone to change music or check the time.”