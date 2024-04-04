Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Clark Wilson, 24, ignored a police request to stop on York Road in Hartlepool town centre in the early hours of the morning on February 19.

Teesside Crown Court heard that CCTV operators alerted the police after seeing a black BMW 1 Series being driven the wrong way around a roundabout near Roker Street.

Checks also revealed the vehicle was not insured.

Clark Wilson ignored a police car's attempt to get him to stop.

Prosecutor Rachel Masters said Wilson drove past police when they turned on their blue lights and sirens prompting the officers to turn around.

Ms Masters said: “As the officers did so they heard a loud bang and saw the vehicle had crashed into street furniture in the form of traffic lights and metal barriers.”

Wilson, and passengers in the vehicle, tried to run away but the court heard Wilson was “too drunk” and he was quickly caught.

He was found to be more than twice the drink-drive limit.

Michael Cahill, mitigating, said the incident was “short lived” and the dad of three was going through a painful break up at the time.

The court also heard the painter and decorator had a “traumatic” personal background.

Wilson, of Lime Crecent, Hartlepool, admitted dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol and having no insurance at the first opportunity.

Recorder Nicholas Lumley said he put himself and others at risk, but believed there was a good chance of rehabilitation.