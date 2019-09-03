Drink driver was slumped over wheel and fell towards police officer after being stopped by patrol in Hartlepool while three-and-a-half times the limit
A drunk driver was slumped over the wheel of his car and fell towards a police officer as he opened the door after being stopped by a patrol.
Ian McPhee staggered towards the police car and was unable to speak clearly to the officer.
McPhee was banned from driving for three years, and given community work after Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard he was more than three times the legal alcohol limit for driving.
Emma Cruickshank, prosecuting, said McPhee attracted the attention of police because he was driving very slowly.
“It was about 6pm in Seaton Lane in Hartlepool,” added Ms Cruickshank.
“The defendant was seen driving a Nissan at very low speed.
“The police officer describes how he was slumped over the wheel, and when the officer stopped the car and opened the front door, Mr McPhee fell towards him.
“He was unsteady on his feet as he made his way to the police car, and his speech was slurred.”
The court heard McPhee’s breath alcohol level was found to be 121, compared to the legal limit of 35.
McPhee, 31, of Braemar Road, Hartlepool, admitted driving with excess alcohol on August 15.
He has a previous conviction for driving with excess alcohol in 2007.
The magistrates sentenced McPhee after hearing a verbal report from the Probation Service.
“Mr McPhee told me he had some significant domestic problems at the time,” the probation officer told the court.
“He had been badly assaulted by his ex-partner’s new partner, and he thought he had lost his job and his access to his son would be restricted.
“Mr McPhee said he had been drinking heavily, having had 14 cans the night before this offence, and two more on the day.
“I wouldn’t quite describe him as a functioning alcoholic, but he was very close to it.”
Helen Ford, defending, said McPhee has since stopped drinking, and plans to move away from the Hartlepool area to live with his sister.
“It is clear what he needs now is the support of his family, who are from Hampshire ” added Ms Ford.
McPhee was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, a driving ban of three years, 10 rehabilitation activity days, 150 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £175 costs.