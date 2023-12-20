Drinker caught carrying knife was detained by Hartlepool bar staff
Mohammed Adel was caught carrying the blade inside Amigo’s bar in Victoria Road, Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard.
Police were flagged down outside the venue on October 11 last year.
Liz Winchester, prosecuting, said: “It was said the defendant was being detained by members of staff within the bar owing to the fact he had been in possession of a kitchen knife.
"It was subsequently recovered from the defendant by officers.”
Adel, 27, of Wiltshire Way, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in public.
It put him in breach of a conditional discharge previously made by the court in 2022 for assaulting an emergency worker.
Neil Taylor, mitigating, said the knife was not brandished or used to threaten anyone.
Mr Taylor said: “He understands now the seriousness of the offence and that carrying a knife or blade or anything of that nature is not acceptable.”
He said Adel accepts he needs help with how much he drinks, which Mr Taylor said was a contributing factor in the offence.
Magistrates imposed a 16-week prison sentence but suspended it for 18 months.
They also added an 18-month community order including a 90-day alcohol abstinence tag, probation and 150 hours of unpaid work.
Chair of the bench Malcolm Taylor said: “We feel that it has crossed the custody threshold.”
Adel was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.
The knife will be destroyed.