News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Drinker caught carrying knife was detained by Hartlepool bar staff

Staff at a Hartlepool town centre bar detained a customer who was found to be carrying a kitchen knife.
By Mark Payne
Published 20th Dec 2023, 16:32 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 16:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mohammed Adel was caught carrying the blade inside Amigo’s bar in Victoria Road, Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard.

Police were flagged down outside the venue on October 11 last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Liz Winchester, prosecuting, said: “It was said the defendant was being detained by members of staff within the bar owing to the fact he had been in possession of a kitchen knife.

Most Popular
Amgio's bar in Victoria Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REIDAmgio's bar in Victoria Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
Amgio's bar in Victoria Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

"It was subsequently recovered from the defendant by officers.”

Adel, 27, of Wiltshire Way, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in public.

It put him in breach of a conditional discharge previously made by the court in 2022 for assaulting an emergency worker.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Neil Taylor, mitigating, said the knife was not brandished or used to threaten anyone.

Mr Taylor said: “He understands now the seriousness of the offence and that carrying a knife or blade or anything of that nature is not acceptable.”

He said Adel accepts he needs help with how much he drinks, which Mr Taylor said was a contributing factor in the offence.

Magistrates imposed a 16-week prison sentence but suspended it for 18 months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They also added an 18-month community order including a 90-day alcohol abstinence tag, probation and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Chair of the bench Malcolm Taylor said: “We feel that it has crossed the custody threshold.”

Adel was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

The knife will be destroyed.