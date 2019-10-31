Carl Holton, who was driving a Peugeot 305, collided with a Skoda Fabia after overtaking two cars on the approach to a dip on Elwick Road between Elwick village and Hartlepool.

He did not see the oncoming car, driven by a man, until it was too late, Teesside Crown Court heard.

The victim suffered whiplash and was off work for almost three months while his car was badly damaged.

The collision happened on Elwick Road between Elwick and Hartlepool. Picture: Google

Paul Newcombe, prosecuting, said the victim’s car was hidden from view in a dip in the road near a blind summit.

Describing the incident on May 11 of last year, Mr Newcombe said: “The defendant overtook two cars on the approach to the dip not seeing [the victim] travelling the opposite way.

“When he (the defendant) saw him it was too late to do anything.

“There was a collision. Both cars spun out of control and ended up on a grass verge.

“One of the two drivers who the defendant overtook described the defendant’s manoeuvre as sheer stupidity and madness.”

Holton, 46. told police he did not see the dip and thought the road ahead was clear.

He pleaded guilty to careless driving on the day he was due to stand trial.

The judge accepted Holton’s mitigation that he had not been speeding and there was no road sign warning of the dip in the road.

John Nixon, defending, added: “He hadn’t driven on this stretch of road before.

“When he realised there was a dip he immediately was confronted by the unfortunate motorist travelling towards him and unfortunately there was nothing he could do at that stage to avoid the collision.

“Thankfully, it’s not a head on collision.”

Recorder Patrick Palmer said: “There is no evidence you were speeding. You were not familiar with this road.”