Driver of suspected stolen car flees after he is followed by police in Hartlepool

Officers now wish to trace the motorist following the Hartlepool incident.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Hartlepool Neighbourhood Officers recovered a suspected stolen dark blue Ford Fiesta in Hartlepool yesterday, Tuesday, 11th October.

“Officers noticed the driver of the vehicle, registration ending VMH, reportedly using a mobile phone whilst driving along Lancaster Road in Hartlepool at 12pm.

Police are appealing for help in tracing the driver of his car after it was abandoned in Hartlepool following a pursuit.

“The driver failed to stop for police and travelled onto Middleton Road and Raby Road.

“The vehicle was then seized when it was found abandoned by officers on Raeburn Street a short time later.

“Police are appealing for dash cam or CCTV footage showing the vehicle being driven on streets mentioned at around 12pm.

“Anyone with information regarding the driver or anyone with footage showing the vehicle being driven around Hartlepool is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 182498.”