Paul Griffiths was clocked doing 112mph in a 50mph zone in Coal Lane, on the outskirts of Hartlepool, last year.

Now Griffiths, aged 41, of Rochester Road, in Billingham, has been disqualified from driving and fined after being convicted of speeding.

The incident happened shortly before 12.30pm on Saturday, August 14, when a Lamborghini car was captured at more than double the speed limit by the camera enforcement unit.

A hearing held at Teesside Magistrates Court resulted in Griffiths receiving a fine of £600 as well as being ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £50 victim surcharge.

He was also handed a driving ban for six months.

In the last two years there have been 45 serious collisions resulting in people being injured on the A689 and two fatal collisions.

Cleveland Roads Policing Inspector Jamie Bell promised to keep up the fight against speeding drivers putting lives at risk on the county’s roads and added: “This conviction and subsequent driving ban is welcomed by us in roads policing,” he said.

“We often see the aftermath that can be caused by excess speed, where people have needlessly lost their lives and families have been left completely devastated.

“Travelling at more than double the speed limit at 112mph is extremely dangerous and leaves very little time to stop should there be an unexpected hazard, despite this particular vehicle having a high-performance braking system.

“This happened on the same road where a man and woman sadly lost their lives in two separate collisions and there were another 45 collisions resulting in people being injured over the last two years.

“Our message is simple; speeding is extremely dangerous, so please stick to the speed limits put in place for everyone’s safety.