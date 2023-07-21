Driving bans and dodging unpaid work - The latest Hartlepool cases at court

Phillip Michael Keenan, 44, of Rugby Street, Hartlepool, was fined £80 after he admitted one count of failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from a period of imprisonment.

William Darley, 68, of Cairnston Road, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for six months and was ordered to pay an £80 fine, £32 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after he admitted speeding in Church Road, Stockton, on November 11.

Phillip Harrison, 50, of Allerton Close, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay an £80 fine, £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted speeding in Junction Road, Stockton, on October 27.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.

Codie May Moore, 23, of Butterstone Avenue, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on her driving licence and was ordered to pay a £269 fine, £108 victim surcharge and £85 costs after she admitted speeding in Old Cemetery Road, Hartlepool, on November 5.

Brenan Murray, 19, of Pope Grove, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £366 fine, £146 victim surcharge and £100 costs after he admitted driving without valid insurance on October 26.

David Andrew Hatfield, 53, of Breward Walk, Hartlepool, was fined £80 after he admitted one count of failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from a period of imprisonment.

