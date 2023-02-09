Driving bans and jail sentence for illegally using library computer - the latest Hartlepool area court cases

Brian Robinson, 40, of Meryl Gardens, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay an £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after he admitted driving without valid insurance and in a vehicle without a test certificate on June 20.

Glenn Smith, 35, of Osprey Way, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £923 fine, £92 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted driving without a valid licence on May 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Gordon, 71, of Seaview Park, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £356 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £620 costs after he was convicted to driving while using a hand-held phone on April 29.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Brian Walter Normanton, 41, of Stephen Street, Hartlepool, was fined £80 after he admitted once count of failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from prison.

Barry Paul Jemmett, 40, of St Cuthbert’s Street, Hartlepool, was fined £50 after he admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order on January 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dilan Stephenson, 24, of Tintagel Close, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £500 fine, £200 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted drug driving on September 15.