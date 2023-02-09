Driving bans and jail sentence for illegally using library computer - the latest Hartlepool area court cases
The following cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:
Brian Robinson, 40, of Meryl Gardens, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay an £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after he admitted driving without valid insurance and in a vehicle without a test certificate on June 20.
Glenn Smith, 35, of Osprey Way, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £923 fine, £92 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted driving without a valid licence on May 17.
Paul Gordon, 71, of Seaview Park, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £356 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £620 costs after he was convicted to driving while using a hand-held phone on April 29.
Brian Walter Normanton, 41, of Stephen Street, Hartlepool, was fined £80 after he admitted once count of failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from prison.
Barry Paul Jemmett, 40, of St Cuthbert’s Street, Hartlepool, was fined £50 after he admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order on January 20.
Dilan Stephenson, 24, of Tintagel Close, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £500 fine, £200 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted drug driving on September 15.
Paul Rose, 61, of Naseby Close, Billingham, was jailed for 42 weeks after he admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order by using the internet at Billingham Library between November 16 and December 28.